London Mayor Sadiq Khan pledges no changes to ULEZ scheme ahead of election

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ruled out any future expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) as he bids to win a historic third term in office.

In a letter to the boss of Transport for London (TfL), Andy Lord, Khan “categorically” ruled out tightening restrictions on vehicle emissions standards and the introduction of a pay-per-mile scheme in London.

“There is clearly still more to do to tackle air pollution, and I’m determined to continue leading from the front in London. But my commitment to Londoners is this will not include a new pay-per-mile road user charging scheme or amending the standards for the ULEZ scheme,” Khan wrote.

“The introduction and expansion of the ULEZ has been necessary and effective. But now it’s in place and working, I will ensure the goalposts are not moved for drivers.”

A London Labour source said the Mayor would focus on making “big progress in other areas,” such as making public transport more affordable and accessible and rolling out more zero-emission buses and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The controversial ULEZ scheme, which aims to cut emissions by charging drivers in non-compliant vehicles £12.50 a day, will prove pivotal in both the upcoming mayoral and national elections.

Its expansion across all of Greater London, which followed a High Court battle between Khan and several Tory councils, prompted protests across the capital.

Susan Hall, the Conservative’s mayoral candidate, described the promises as “worthless from the man who has been dishonest with Londoners about his plans to tax drivers.

“He has spent £150m building the technology for pay per mile and now wants us to believe he won’t use it. Sadiq Khan is taking Londoners for fools and he just won’t listen. That’s why we need to vote for change on 2 May.”

The Liberal Democrats were approached for comment.