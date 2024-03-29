City Hall: All the candidates standing to be London mayor in 2024

Clockwise from top left: Susan Hall, Rob Blackie, Zoe Garbett, Sadiq Khan. Photos: Conservatives/Lib Dems/Greens/PA Media

The 2024 London mayoral elections are just over a month away – and the final list of candidates who want to run for City Hall has been revealed.

One candidate who won’t be running again is former mayoral candidate Laurence Fox who failed to secure a chance to run again after submitting nomination papers too close to the deadline containing “errors”.

The 13 candidates have all paid the required £10,000 deposit in order to run.

We’ve rounded up the full list of candidates below:

Femy Amin

Femy Amin is standing for the Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment.

According to the party, Amin was a refugee from Afghanistan aged 16, and wants to “create an inclusive, empathetic and equitable London, where every individual is valued”.

Count Binface

The satirical political candidate is standing for City Hall once again, under the Count Binface for Mayor of London party.

He described himself in a tweet as an “intergalactic space warrior, leader of the Recyclons from Planet Sigma IX, Lovejoy fan, London mayor candidate, and expert form-filler”.

Rob Blackie

Rob Blackie is standing for the Liberal Democrats, running under the slogan ‘Fix the Met’ after previously being violently mugged. Blackie now has a titanium neck after surgery.

He runs a tech business and was a former advisor to Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy.

Natalie Denise Campbell

Natalie Denise Campbell is standing as an independent candidate for mayor of London.

Writing for the Social Market Foundation, Campbell pledged she would “end youth homelessness through the introduction of a tourist levy”.

Howard Cox

Former FairFuelUK campaigner Howard Cox is standing for Reform UK – London Deserves Better.

His campaign is focused around transport issues including low traffic neighbourhoods and 20mph zones – and he is pledging to scrap ULEZ, cut crime and “ditch Khan”.

Amy Gallagher

Amy Gallagher is standing for the Social Democratic Party in London. Her X – formerly Twitter – bio states: “Suing The Tavistock NHS. Against Critical Race Theory.”

Her campaign aims include stopping “divisive woke messaging”, “sex based rights for women” and “increase stop and search powers”.

Zoë Garbett

Hackney councillor Zoë Garbett is standing for City Hall for the Green Party.

Her policies include extending free bus travel to under 22s and asylum seekers; offering free school meals for primary and secondary pupils; and introducing a rent freeze.

Tarun Ghulati

Investment banker Tarun Ghulati is also an independent candidate for mayor of London.

He has highlighted that “around 2.2m Londoners continue to live in poverty” and his plans include “improving wellbeing and living standards”; doing “much more… for the low- and middle-income households”; “reinvigorating optimism” and supporting “entrepreneurship”.

Susan Mary Hall

Susan Hall is standing as the Conservative Party’s candidate for London mayor.

Hall, a former council leader and Tory City Hall group leader, wants to invest £200m in policing, end the ULEZ scheme, and introduce a women’s commissioner.

Her campaign has already seen a series of blunders, including criticism for liking controversial posts on social media. Last week she described a post on X, formerly Twitter by Katie Hopkins calling Sadiq Khan “mayor of Londonistan” as “hurty words”.

Sadiq Khan

Incumbent mayor Sadiq Khan is standing for the Labour Party as he aims to secure a record third term at City Hall.

Since officially launching his campaign Khan has announced policies including the goal of getting 1,300 more police onto the streets and building 40,000 new council homes.

Andreas Christoffi Michli

Gym owner Andreas Christoffi Michli is standing as an independent candidate under the slogan: ‘#MakeLondonStrong’.

He describes himself as a “proud father, health and fitness entrepreneur, and independent candidate for mayor of London”. He also wants to reform the Met Police and build homes.

Brian Benedict Rose

Brian Benedict Rose is running for City Hall for the London Real Party – Transform London – campaigning for “freedom of speech, freedom of finance, freedom to be safe and freedom to travel”.

The US-born podcaster lives in London where he hosts the London Real podcast and ran to be mayor three years ago. Since then, he claims, the city has “descended into an Orwellian nightmare of censorship, unbanking, violence and punishing taxes”.

Nick Scanlon

Nick Scanlon is running for Britain First – No To Immigration.

He claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that: “ Over the last few decades Londoner’s have watched on in horror as their once relatively tranquil and cohesive city has been transformed into something completely unrecognisable… Let’s take London back!”