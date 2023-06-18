Mayoral Election: Tory hopeful vows to extend Khan’s free school meals pledge

Susan Hall is running to be Tory candidate for London mayor.

Conservative mayoral candidate hopeful Susan Hall has pledged to extend the free school meals programme beyond 2024.

The assembly member and former City Hall Tory leader said she would continue the scheme past the date it is set to expire under Sadiq Khan.

She said: “While the cost of living situation remains difficult for so many families, it is right that more children have access to free school meals.”

Hall said she would continue to fund the scheme via bonus business rates income, which is typically around £100m-£300m per year, and has not pledged to cut the taxation.

She said the existing scheme was “imperfect” and “could have been better focused” but insisted: “I will make it work and ensure it continues for as long as the situation requires it.”

Hall added: “I won’t make any promises I can’t keep.

“I am the only candidate in this contest who wins elections, who knows how to fix City Hall and who can beat Sadiq Khan. You are safer with Susan as your candidate.”

She has also vowed that her policy commitments will all be costed and affordable; within the mayor’s powers; and realistic and achievable.

It comes after the candidates went head-to-head for the first time on Friday in the initial round of mayoral hustings.

As Margaret Thatcher used to say: in politics, if you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.



I am the woman who will beat Sadiq Khan and get things done. #SaferWithSusan



Join my campaign👉https://t.co/L459dhqEwB pic.twitter.com/nVULASBdDV — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) June 17, 2023

Commenting on business rates, rival hopeful candidate and former No10 advisor Daniel Korski said: “London’s businesses have endured a triple onslaught from the pandemic, rising inflation and surging energy prices.

“As mayor, I’ll always back small businesses and our cherished high streets. I’ll fight to foster equality with other devolved administrations, so that, in time, London has the authority to adjust business rates.

“We can level the playing field and provide a much needed boost to struggling enterprises with the power to reduce rates. Doing so could spur innovation and job creation.

“As mayor, I’ll send a powerful message of support to London’s entrepreneurs, employers and wealth creators.”

Fellow candidate Mozammel Hossain and mayor of London Khan have been contacted for comment.