Tube strikes: Two walk-outs cancelled after breakthrough in talks

A passenger walks at Euston underground station platform. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

London Underground strikes due to start on Monday have been called off, it has been reported.

The planned walk-outs by members of the Aslef union will no longer go ahead, after two rolling days of action were initially announced.

Aslef, which represents train and tube drivers in the UK, had planned two 24 hour strikes on Monday 8 April and Saturday 4 May.

The union was holding backroom discussions with Transport for London officials this week. It was concerned that its drivers could be forced to work longer hours and that prior arrangements with TfL and Sadiq Khan could be scrapped.

Tube strikes have been called off at the eleventh hour before this year. London Mayor Sadiq Khan previously stopped seperate January strikes by the RMT after drumming up £30m of public cash.

Tube staff represented by the RMT secured a pay rise of eight to ten per cent for their lowest paid workers in February. Higher paid staff netted a five per cent increase in the same deal.

The underground strikes were announced alongside walk-outs at 16 major rail operators across April and May, and bans on overtime working, which began today.

More to follow