TfL warns of Boris bikes’ suspension this weekend amid e-bikes roll-out

TfL has warned Londoners that they will not be able to use Boris bikes this weekend as the public body is flooding London with 500 e-bikes. (Photo/TfL)

TfL has warned Londoners that they will not be able to use Boris bikes this weekend as the public body is rolling out a new electric fleet.

The cycle hire scheme will be suspended from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, to allow the network’s system to be upgraded.

“I am delighted to be launching our first ever e-bikes for hire. Another first for London hot on the heels of another record-breaking month for Santander Cycles, which saw an incredible 1.3m journeys in July,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan.

“It will be great to see these new e-bikes on London’s streets soon.”

The e-bikes’ addition to TfL’s fleet is part of its upgrade to the cycling scheme, whose funding was agreed in 2020.

Londoners will be able to ride the bikes – scattered across central London – from Monday.

E-bikes will initially be available for registered users only for £3.30 per 30-minute ride, while it will cost £1 per 60-minute ride to annual and monthly subscribers.

As part of the enhancements, TfL has also replaced the £2 per day daily access charge with a new flare rate of £1.65 per 30-minute ride.

“With popularity of the scheme at an all-time high, we hope the introduction of e-bikes, along with a simplified tariff structure, will ensure Santander Cycles continue to go from strength to strength,” added Santander UK’s marketing director Dan Sherwood.

The Spanish multinational announced last year it will continue sponsoring the scheme until May 2025.