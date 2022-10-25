TfL extends e-scooter trial until May 2024

TfL has extended its e-scooter trial until the end of May 2024 following updated guidance from the DfT, which allows local authorities to continue for the next year and a half.

The extension comes on the heels of the government deciding to create a new vehicle category in the legislation to include e-scooters.

Launched in June last year, the trial has been operated by TfL alongside operators Dott, Lime and TIER.

As of today, it has almost 4,500 e-scooter available for hire.

“The e-scooter trial has proven to be popular, with more than two million trips already taken, and this next phase of the trial will build upon this, replicating the high safety requirements and high operating standards, and continuing to learn through testing newer technology to ensure that these vehicles work for everybody,” said walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman.

“With the right regulations that prioritise safety, rental e-scooters can help ensure a green, sustainable future for London.”

As part of the trial’s extension, TfL has also launched a competitive procurement for the trial’s three operators – Dott, Lime and TIER – to run the next phase.

Operators will be subjected to enhanced safety requirements and they will continue to provide feedback to TfL, as the information will help shape future legislation.