Severe disruption on entire TfL tube network as flooding hits London

Mill Hill station was closed this morning due to flooding

Flooding in west London, after a night of heavy downpours, is causing severe delays on London’s tube system and has led to the closure of multiple roads, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Signal failures, caused by flooding in Richmond and Acton Town, have created severe delays on the District, Piccadilly, and London Overground, TFL said.

Flooding at Richmond and Acton Town has also caused the suspension of all services on the district line between Earl’s Court and Richmond/ Ealing Broadway, the London transport operator said.

There are also “severe delays” on the London Overground between Stratford and Richmond/ Clapham due to flooding.

The Picadilly Line is also experiencing severe delays as a result of signal failures caused by flooding at Acton Town.

Sections of the A10 ansd A41 roads in north London have also been closed due to flooding, the public transport operator said.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “There are currently severe delays between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction on the London Overground caused by flooding.

“No service between Queen’s Park and Harrow and Wealdstone due to a signal failure at Harlesden caused by flooding and no service between Turnham Green and Richmond on the District Line due to a signal failure caused by flooding at Richmond.”

A spokesperson for Southern, which operates major lines including Thameslink, said: “Belmont station in South London is closed owing to flooding at the entrance.

“We have also had reports of flooding at the entrances to Merstham (Surrey), Purley Oaks (South Croydon), and Mill Hill Broadway (North London) stations.”.