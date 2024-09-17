Manchester City star says footballers will strike over too many matches

Manchester City captain Rodri insists footballers will have “no other option” but to go on strike if competitions such as the Champions League and Club World Cup keep on expanding.

This week sees the first round of a new 36-team Champions League with a 51 per cent increase in games, while a revamped Club World Cup due to debut next summer will feature 32 clubs rather than the seven of previous editions.

The moves have sparked concerns about burnout among top players, while player unions and domestic leagues have launched legal action against world governing body Fifa.

Asked if players could strike, Rodri said: “Yes, I think we are close to that. If it keeps this way we will have no other option. It is something that worries us.

“Between 40-50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform in the highest level. After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level.

“This year we can go to 70, maybe 80. It depends how far you go in the competitions. I think it is too much. I think we have to take care of ourselves.

“Not everything is money or marketing, it is also the quality of the show. When I am not tired I perform better and if the people want to see better football, we need to rest.”

Rodri has not played yet this season after appearing 63 times in the last campaign, culminating in helping Spain to win the Euro 2024 final against England in July.

City’s players are among the most in-demand in world football and a report by union Fifpro this month revealed that midfielder Phil Foden played 72 times for club and country last season.

Rodri is the third player from the English champions to go public with their frustration at the mounting fixture schedule and the second Premier League star in 24 hours.

The Spaniard’s teammate Manuel Akanji, 29, joked he might have to retire at 30 after racking up 127 games in the last two years.

“It’s so tough,” he said. “When do we have holidays? There are no breaks in winter, so if we are lucky we get two weeks and then we need to be back and into next season. There’s no end to it.”

City colleague Ruben Dias last month highlighted his lack of rest by sharing a screenshot of his packed calendar with the caption “POV: you play for City” and a sweating emoji.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson voiced his concerns about the expansion of competitions on Monday.

“Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games,” said the Brazil international, who missed two months of last season through injury.

“Maybe our opinion doesn’t matter, but everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody’s tired of that.”

Fifpro and a coalition of domestic competitions including the Premier League have launched a legal challenge against Fifa, who they accuse of deciding the calendar without due consultation.

However, leading clubs set to play in the Club World Cup in the US next summer, including City and Real Madrid, have backed the expanded competition format.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he would reserve judgement on the new Champions League until later in the tournament.

“We are in our first game, then the second and we will see what happens in the last games to go through,” he said. “It is not necessary to look now. It’s in the future. We will see.”