Investec Champions Cup Barometer: La Rochelle versatility shows

In the lead up to the 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Player of the week: Oscar Jegou, La Rochelle

Sometimes the best players are the ones who roll their sleeves up and get on with the job, even when they’re out of their comfort zone.

And during France’s incredible 42-27 demolition of Ireland in Dublin – a scoreline that flattered the home team – Oscar Jegou epitomised the determination of Les Bleus.

France chose a split of seven forwards and one back on their bench, and when Maxime Lucu was called onto the field in just the 28th minute the side had used up their reserve.

So when Pierre-Louis Barassi went off injured in the second half Jegou, a flanker from La Rochelle, got stuck in and played over 30 minutes as a centre.

His deft touch with the boot and silky hands meant he didn’t look out of place, but his skill will come in handy when La Rochelle take on Irish side Munster in the round of 16 of the Investec Champions Cup next month.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Often the running moves created by backs get plaudits but Ollie Chessum was man of the match for England in a rousing win against Italy which kept their Six Nations dream alive. His club Leicester Tigers will need more of his bulk when they take on Glasgow in the round of 16.

They’ve featured heavily in this barometer but Bordeaux’s up-and-down season continued this weekend, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey a star for France in Dublin. Bordeaux take on Ulster in the round of 16.

…and who’s not

Playing fly-half is tough and Leinster’s Sam Prendergast was taught a lesson by France on Saturday. He’ll bounce back, but he will need more tools in his box when his club play Harlequins next month.

Defending champions Toulouse had their talisman ruled out for the remainder of the season after Antoine Dupont suffered an ACL injury. His Top 14 side will need to make do, though, when they host Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup round of 16.

