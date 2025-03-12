Liverpool rocked again as Van Dijk makes contract admission

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 08: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have suffered another blow following their Champions League elimination after captain Virgil van Dijk admitted he may only have 10 games left at the club.

Van Dijk, 33, is out of contract in the summer and the Dutchman insists he is still no nearer to knowing whether he will strike a new deal to stay at Anfield next season.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely,” he said. “At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year.

“If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their European exit against Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Newcastle United at Wembley.

After that, the Reds have nine Premier League games remaining in which to convert their 15-point lead into a 20th title and equal Manchester United’s record.

Van Dijk, who has been at the club since 2018, dismissed the suggestion that talks over a new contract had been put on the backburner to focus on the run-in.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold,” he said. “Listen, there are 10 games to go and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself.”

He is one three of Liverpool’s star players who could walk away in the summer, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also due to be out of contract.

Salah has repeatedly been courted by the Saudi Pro League but is thought keen to stay while Alexander-Arnold is a target for current European champions Real Madrid.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that the prolific form of Salah in the final year of his deal could make him more expensive to sign to new terms.