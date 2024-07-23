Fifa dragged into European legal battle over Club World Cup plans

Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup is due to start next year but faces a legal challenge from Fifpro and European Leagues

The smouldering row over the Club World Cup and Fifa’s control of the football calendar has exploded after leagues and player unions announced a complaint to the European Commission.

Fifpro Europe, the umbrella body for professional footballers’ unions, and European Leagues, which represents competitions including the Premier League, declared the action on Tuesday.

They argue that Fifa has refused to consult them on changes to the calendar – of which the new Club World Cup, due to start next summer, is the major sticking point – and that the governing body’s “conduct infringes EU competition law” and “constitutes an abuse of dominance”.

“Following decisions by their respective executive bodies, European Leagues and Fifpro Europe will jointly file a formal complaint to the European Commission on competition law grounds against Fifa regarding the international match calendar,” they said.

“For several years, the leagues and player unions have repeatedly urged Fifa to develop a clear, transparent, and fair process regarding the international match calendar. The latest formal request was sent ahead of the Fifa Congress and Council in May 2024.

“Regretfully, Fifa has consistently refused to include national leagues and player unions in its decision-making process.”

Fifpro Europe and European Leagues added that the calendar was “now beyond saturation and has become unsustainable for national leagues and a risk for the health of players.

“Fifa decisions over the last years have repeatedly favoured its own competitions and commercial interests, neglected its responsibilities as a governing body, and harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players.

“National leagues and player unions, which represent the interests of all clubs and all players at the national level, and regulate labour relations through collectively agreed solutions, cannot accept that global regulations are decided unilaterally.

“Legal action is now the only responsible step for European leagues and player unions to protect football, its ecosystem and its workforce from Fifa’s unilateral decisions.”

Responding, Fifa said its current calendar was unanimously approved by the Fifa Council, which it said includes Fifpro and league bodies. That calendar did not include the 2025 Club World Cup, however.

“Fifa’s calendar is the only instrument ensuring that international football can continue to survive, co-exist, and prosper alongside domestic and continental club football,” it said.

“Some leagues in Europe – themselves competition organisers and regulators – are acting with commercial self-interest, hypocrisy, and without consideration to everyone else in the world.

“Those leagues apparently prefer a calendar filled with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive global travel.

“By contrast, Fifa must protect the overall interests of world football, including the protection of players, everywhere and at all levels of the game.”

Fifa’s first 32-team Club World Cup is scheduled to be held in the US next summer and clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have affirmed their commitment.

It is also understood that Fifa believes concerns over player welfare to be unfounded. A study by the CIES Football Observatory this month concluded that an average player from 40 of the world’s top leagues plays just 22.7 games a year on average.