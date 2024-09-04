Fifa wins backing for Club World Cup and reveals logo for new competition

Fifa has revealed branding for the Club World Cup, whihc has the backing of the ECA

Fifa has received a vote of confidence in its faltering plans to launch an expanded Club World Cup next summer from European Club Association chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Nine months out from the first staging of the 32-team tournament, Fifa is yet to confirm any venues, broadcast deals or sponsors, while domestic leagues and player unions have begun legal action over the revamped competition.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of Paris Saint-Germain and a leading figure at Uefa, admitted to “challenges” in preparing for the Club World Cup but said it would “excite fans”.

Read more Football player unions hire Bosman lawyer to challenge Fifa over Club World Cup

“It’s challenging but we’re confident,” he told the PA news agency. “ECA recognises there are challenges launching any new format or concept, but we firmly believe in the tournament.

“In time it will bring important revenues to both participating and non-participating clubs, without significantly adding to the overall calendar, and it will excite fans all across the world.”

The ECA represents more than 600 European clubs and its board includes directors from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

It is part of a joint venture with Fifa conceived to establish the Club World Cup and manage its commercial arrangements. It has a similar deal with Uefa for the Champions League.

Fifa revealed its official logo for the tournament on Wednesday and announced that Gala’s Freed From Desire would be its official song.

But significant questions remain over the new tournament, which is due to take place every four years and replace the annual Club World Cup previously held mid-season.

The US is set to stage the first edition next June and July, 12 months before it co-hosts the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

It is not yet clear whether Fifa will generate enough additional revenue from sponsors and TV rights to cover the payments it has promised to participating clubs and wider football.