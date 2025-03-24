Warner Bros Discovery and UCI bin Track Champions League

The Track Champions League cycling format has been binned after just four years as the sport looks to focus on a new Track World Cup.

The Track Champions League cycling format has been binned after just four years as the sport looks to focus on a new Track World Cup.

The series began in 2021 thanks to a partnership between the sport’s governing body the International Cycling Union and broadcaster Warner Bros. Discovery.

But it has been ditched, with the last event taking place last December in London’s Lee Valley VeloPark. The event was abandoned after Katy Marchant was involved in a gruesome crash.

Katie Archibald won the endurance category in three of the four editions, while the likes of Emma Finucane, Mark Stewart and William Tidball finished on their respective podiums throughout the series’ existence.

The new Track World Cup will build upon the Track Nations Cup despite only one event being scheduled for 2025, in Turkey this month.

Track World Cup bidding

The new World Cup will be used as a qualification series for World Championships and Olympic Games.

Bids are currently open for host cities for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 editions of the tournament.

“On the eve of a new Olympic cycle that will culminate with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, the UCI has taken note of the decision of WBD Sports – promoter of the UCI Track Champions League since its launch in 2021 – to redefine its involvement in the promotion of track cycling,” a statement read.

UCI President David Lappartient said: “I would firstly like to acknowledge the involvement of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports in organising and promoting the UCI Track Champions League over the past four years.

“This event has helped to promote track cycling like never before. With the continuation of our collaboration, which over the next three years will focus on coverage of the UCI Track World Cup, I am confident that track cycling will continue to grow in popularity, leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and beyond.”