Amazon Prime Video snaps up Republic of Ireland Nations League play-off

The Republic of Ireland’s Nations League play-off with Bulgaria will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK

Amazon Prime Video UK is showing the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League play-off against Bulgaria through its pay-per-view platform.

The streaming service is also offering Spain’s tie with the Netherlands and Italy’s clash with Germany, priced at £2.49 a game.

The matches are available to Prime Video subscribers and non-subscribers alike, and add to Amazon’s growing portfolio of sports properties.

It follows a similar deal with Ligue 1 to show a selection of French top-flight matches on a pay-per-view basis, announced last month.

The Nations League rights have been sub-licensed from Scandinavia-based Viaplay, which in 2022 acquired all Uefa men’s internationals not involving England – including 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2028 qualifiers, Nations League matches and friendlies – from 2024 until 2028 but exited the UK market before the deal came into effect.

The Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria in a two-legged play-off, starting tonight in Sofia, to decide who will play in the B and C bands of the Nations League in the next cycle of the competition. The second leg is due to take place on Sunday in Dublin.

In Ireland, the national team’s games will be broadcast by domestic network RTE.

The ties involving Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany are Nations League quarter-finals. France, Croatia, Portugal and Denmark make up the rest of the draw.

Amazon Prime Video already has the UK rights to one Tuesday Champions League game per matchweek, as well as live UFC events.

It also offers access on its platform to third-party subscriptions such as TNT Sports, NFL Game Pass, Premier Sports and SquashTV.

In addition, it has a wide range of sports documentaries including the All Or Nothing series on Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur; Married to the Game, which follows the wives and partners of footballers; and films on Wayne Rooney, Shane Warne, Mike Tyson and Jurgen Klopp.

https://twitter.com/primevideosport/status/1902354612931154030