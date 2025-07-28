Luke Littler World Matchplay prize money puts world No1 in sight

Luke Littler won £200,000 for winning the World Matchplay on Sunday

Luke Littler’s prize money from his triumph over James Wade in the World Matchplay final has moved him one step closer to becoming darts world No1.

The 18-year-old has become the fifth player to win the PDC Triple Crown after being victorious at the Premier League in 2024 and the World Championship earlier this year.

Littler joins Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries on the list of players completing the Triple Crown.

The win against Wade in Blackpool last night came with £200,000 in prize money, which boosts Littler’s hopes of overhauling current No1 Humphries.

The PDC World Rankings are based on prize money earned from ranking events over a rolling two-year period.

Littler less than £300,000 behind Humphries

After last night’s win, Littler’s total earnings over the last two years jumped to just over £1.5m. The world No2 is now less than £300,000 behind Humphries, whose prize pot over the same period sits at £1.79m.

Littler did not play any major events in 2023 because he had not joined the circuit yet, which means that any prize money he earns from now until the World Championship in December will be added to his – and overall ranking.

In comparison, Humphries will be defending more than £400,000 from his prize pot before the World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

“I”t means absolutely everything,” Littler told Sky Sports after winning the last four legs to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy.

“I idolise Phil, he’s come here 16 times and won it. Now my name is on this trophy – and I can say I’ve completed the Triple Crown.

“Since I started on the Tour and got my Tour card I’ve always said to myself, ‘as long as I win one of every major I’ll be happy.’

“I’ve only got a few left to tick off and I’ll definitely chase the majors I haven’t won yet.”

Littler has now become the youngest ever champion in Matchplay history. His opponent Wade had previously won the Matchplay in 2007, six months after Littler was born.