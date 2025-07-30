London’s Oldest Whisky Investment Company: Tradition, Growth, and Global Reach

In the heart of London’s financial district, one whisky investment company has quietly built a legacy over nearly a decade and a half, combining tradition, innovation, and consistent returns. Today, it stands not only as London’s oldest whisky investment firm (founded in 2012) attracting seasoned investors and whisky enthusiasts alike.

Whisky is one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the UK, according to Knight Frank’s 2024 wealth report. “Rare whisky has outperformed many traditional assets over the last decade, rising over 400% in value”. “With whisky exports from the UK exceeding £6 billion annually, the global appetite continues to rise, underpinned by emerging middle classes in Asia and collectors in the US”.

Tomoka Fine and Rare, a long-standing player in the space, ensures that people can not only research and enjoy these rare spirits but also invest in them.

Unlike traditional firms, Tomoka offers a truly immersive experience. It is the only whisky investment company in London with a physical retail store, located in the City of London, directly connected to its investment operations, providing clients the rare chance to engage with both the product and the process firsthand.

Building on this success, a third retail store is set to open in Mayfair in 2026, expanding access to exclusive bottles and one-on-one consultations.

Tomoka does well with investors of all experiences and offers first-time support and knowledge to newer clients whilst also catering to those more seasoned in the spirits industry.

They walk investors through areas of market history, cask selection, storage procedures, and exit strategies, making the process seamless.

Tomoka Fine and Rare handles all official paperwork related to the legal transfer and ownership of casks. This ensures clients have full transparency, verifiable documentation, and protection against fraud. A current client on Trustpilot references this: “I hold both full cask details and HMRC registered bonded warehouse storage details; my cask investments are in safe hands!”

They hold multi-award-winning status and offer the most competitive prices in the sector, whilst also boasting the title of oldest and most established whisky investment company in London.

This client-first approach has earned Tomoka triple-figure ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot reviews.

An open-door policy further reflects the company’s belief in accessibility and integrity, encouraging clients to visit and engage directly with the team. The company also hosts large scale tasting events, where clients are invited to sample exclusive and rare whiskies, many of which are not available anywhere else on the market.

Pushing the boundaries of tradition even further, Tomoka is developing a first of its kind investor app, a digital platform where clients can view and manage their whisky holdings, track performance, and receive exclusive updates and offers. This industry first innovation reinforces Tomoka’s position at the forefront of modern alternative investing.

As its influence continues to grow, the company is expanding internationally, with offices in London and Ireland already, Tomoka are looking to open offices in New York, Scandanavia & Australia. These strategic locations will allow Tomoka to better serve its global clientele while strengthening ties with international distilleries and collectors.

In a market often viewed as niche or traditional, Tomoka has carved a bold path, blending financial performance with connoisseurship, and offering a tangible, enjoyable alternative to stocks or real estate. With a proven track record, global expansion underway, a growing retail presence, tech innovation, and a client aligned business model, it’s no wonder Tomoka is now widely regarded as a true leader in both whisky and investment.

