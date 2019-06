Full line-up

The London Symphony Orchestra will kick off a week of live music in the City of London on Monday. The London Wall Place Partnership is set to host its second music festival, which celebrates London’s musicians, at its gardens in the middle of the Square Mile.The event, which will run from the 10 June – 13 June, will also see musicians from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama take to the stage on two of the festival’s four evenings.The performances will take place between 18:00 and 19:30 each evening, starting with the London Symphony Orchestra’s Wind Ensemble. “The London Symphony Orchestra loves to play in interesting and unusual locations,” said Kathryn McDowell, managing director of the Orchestra. “So we are thrilled to kick off the second Summer Music Series to showcase the best of London’s musical talent. ” The beautiful gardens of London Wall Place are the perfect location to while away the summer evenings whilst watching world class classical performances.”Square Mile cracks down on peanut sellers Carlin Fier, speaking on behalf of the London Wall Partnership, said: “Bringing world class performances to our stunning gardens will further enrich this cultural hotspot and we invite those who live and work nearby to enjoy all the Square Mile has to offer.”