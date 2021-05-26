London markets climb as pharma firm Vectura boosts mid-caps

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning as chemicals firm Croda International surged three per cent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” from “sell”.

The blue-chip index rebounded 0.2 per cent in early trading after slipping to a stronger pound yesterday.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 advanced 0.5 per cent, after pharma firm Vectura climbed 31 per cent to its best day on record after agreeing a £958m takeover by global investment firm Carlyle.

Marks & Spencer also added 4.3 per cent after posting an annual pre-tax profit of £50.3m, beating analysts’ forecasts of £43m.

Market movers

The FTSE 100’s biggest riser was chemicals firm Croda, who added three per cent, followed by Smiths, up by 1.7 per cent.

Betting company Flutter Entertainment and miner Fresnillo also rose 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Oil major BP was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 1.8 per cent, followed by SSE’s 1.2 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, NatWest and Anglo American both dipped by 1.1 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian shares rose today, and the US dollar languished near multi-month lows after Fed officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance.

MCSI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5 per cent to a two-week high, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3 per cent.

Chinese blue-chips rose 0.2 per cent after posting their biggest daily gain in 11 months yesterday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shot up one per cent.

Analysts at Jefferies said a weak dollar could help boost global trade and emerging markets by lowering global prices of goods and services.

“A weak dollar should underwrite emerging market performance despite very mixed vaccine roll-outs to date,” they said in a note.

