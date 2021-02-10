FTSE 100 opens higher as upbeat earnings restore momentum

London’s main market rose by 0.6 per cent this morning as positive corporate results helped outweigh economic concerns arising from coronavirus lockdowns.

The FTSE 250 was up a similar 0.4 per cent, gaining for an eighth straight day.

London’s biggest stocks were held back yesterday by the continued resurgence of sterling, which rose to its highest level in almost three years.

This morning’s opening signals a return to momentum as vaccine rollouts continue to stimulate cautious optimism amongst traders.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was homeware retailer Dunelm, whose shares soared 6.1 per cent higher thanks to strong online demand.

Packaging company Smurfit Kappa and Glencore also performed well, up 3.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Richard Flood, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “This is a great set of results from Smurfit Kappa.

“Strong demand for packaging has been driven by the ongoing trend towards online shopping and the higher consumption of physical goods over services in 2020.”

Melrose Industries was the morning’s worst performer, down by almost 1.5 per cent, closely followed by JD Sports’ 1.1 per cent drop.

Asian tech boom

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets hit a record high on the hope of more US fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.

Tech players made notable gains, contributing to a 2.5 per cent rise in the Hang Seng tech index.

