FTSE 100 rises despite threat of fresh coronavirus lockdown

The FTSE 100 rose after the open this morning despite the threat of a “circuit breaker” lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.56 per cent to 6,003.21 in the first hour of trading, with a weaker pound helping lift shares in exporters. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.41 per cent to 17,963.83.

Read more: Labour calls for two to three week lockdown in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming under pressure to impose a fresh national lockdown, with Labour leader Keir Starmer yesterday calling for a two- to three-week “circuit breaker” lockdown.

But work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said this morning that Johnson was not yet heading towards another full national lockdown in England.

“I do not believe that the prime minister wants to set off on a national lockdown, but as ever he is advised by scientists – he takes that decision,” Coffey told Sky News.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Distribution specialist Bunzl led the FTSE 100’s risers, jumping as much as 5.44 per cent after the company said it expected a slightly higher operating profit margin and stronger revenue growth in the second half.

Takeaway Just Eat gained 5.32 per cent after the food delivery giant reported a 46 per cent jump in orders during the third quarter.

The FTSE 100’s European peers dipped this morning amid concerns over rising Covid-19 cases on the continent.

After dipping slightly in early trading, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was flat by 9am UK time.

In Germany, the Dax gained 0.13 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 slipped into the red at minus 0.03 per cent.

“Despite opening in a world edging towards the kind of restrictions seen 6-months ago, the European markets held their nerve at Wednesday’s open, even if they were unable to do much more than that,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

“The FTSE had the edge on its Eurozone peers thanks to the pound’s Brexit anxieties,” he continued.

“Falling 0.4 per cent against the dollar and euro alike, sterling is fretting over tomorrow’ Boris Johnson-set ‘deadline’, and whether or not a) a deal is going to miraculously appear in time, or b) the end date for negotiations will be extended.”

Overnight, Asian equities put in a mixed performance as halted Covid-19 vaccine trials and an impasse in US stimulus talks hit risk appetite.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was knocked off a two-and-a-half-year peak, tracking Wall Street’s losses on Tuesday to end a seven-day rally.

Read more: G4S grows profit due to tight cost control during coronavirus pandemic

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.56 per cent, while shares in Shenzen slipped 0.78 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was largely flat, gaining 0.01 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.11 per cent.