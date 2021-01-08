The FTSE 100 has lost early momentum at the open to be largely flat at lunchtime.

After four straight sessions of gains, the blue-chip is hovering either side of zero, currently up 0.02 per cent at 6,857 points.

The FTSE 250 of midcap firms is faring better, up 0.5 per cent 21,115 points.

An early rally in London began on the back of strong gains around the world as markets looked beyond the pandemic.

Overnight, the Nikkei hit a three-decade high, as did the pan-Pacific MSCI, while Wall Street also closed at record levels despite chaos in the US.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.6 per cent.

The gains follow expectations that Democratic control of Congress will help incoming President Joe Biden push through larger fiscal stimulus.

But traders will be watching with interest today for data on the US job market in December.

Unofficial figures earlier this week reported that 123,000 private sector jobs had been lost last month in a blow to the US’ recovery.

