Markets live: FTSE 100 sinks ahead of US jobless claims

The FTSE 100 opened in the red this morning as traders braced for the latest US weekly jobless claims due out later today.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.95 per cent to 6,220 points when markets opened.

The hesitant start marks an end to a recent bullish run for the FTSE, which has benefited from optimism over a US stimulus package.

The nerves spread elsewhere in Europe, with Germany’s Dax slipping 0.09 per cent to 13,046 points and the French benchmark Cac 40 down 0.18 per cent at 5,064.

It comes a day after the FTSE 100 shrugged off bleak UK GDP data that showed Britain fell to its worst ever recession in the first half of the year.

Traders have also been buoyed by optimism about a US stimulus package and capital gains tax cut as well as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine.

Markets have also set aside jitters about US-China tensions in recent sessions.

But the bullish sentiment stalled this morning, with attention now turned to the US weekly jobless figures due to be published this afternoon.

A further 1.1m workers are expected to have claimed for unemployment benefits in the latest week’s data. This marks a slowing on the previous weekly figures, but is significantly higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

