The FTSE 100 started December higher this morning after recording its biggest gain since 1989 last month.

The blue-chip bourse was up 1.2 per cent as markets opened this morning, while the FTSE 250 midcap index rose by 0.7 per cent.

Stocks were helped higher by positive data from China, which showed that its factory output had grown at the fastest rate for a decade last month.

British Airways owner IAG was the top performer in early trading, rising 4.4 per cent on newfound vaccine optimism.

However, the combination of a stronger pound, falling oil prices, and uncertainty in the retail sector kept a lid on the rise.

The rapid start saw the FTSE outperform its fellow European markets, with Germany’s DAX up 0.5 per cent and the CAC up 0.4 per cent.

Markets are also waiting to see what emerges from this week’s crunch Brexit negotiations, with just one month to go before the end of the transition period on 1 January.

London’s premier index grew 12.4 per cent last month as a series of positive vaccine announcements saw traders pour money back into equities.

The UK is expected to approve the Astrazeneca/Oxford University vaccine this week, with the possibility that the rollout could begin before Christmas.

Traders will also look to manufacturing PMIs, which will be released later this morning, for an indication of how the economy has held up through November’s lockdown.

The flash estimate for the UK is 55.2, indicating continued growth.

Fiona Cincotta of Gain Capital said: “It’s understandable that manufacturing will be stronger than services during the lockdown period given that they haven’t been required to close.”

Housebuilders could also come under attention today, after Nationwide’s monthly house price tracker showed that prices grew at their fastest pace in five years in November.

Asian markets traded higher this morning, after data from China showed that its factories had grown at the quickest pace in a decade in November.

Overnight, the Nikkei was up 1.3 per cent, while the SSE Composite rose 1.8 per cent.