FTSE 100: London edges higher after Monday’s massive sell-off

Both indexes recorded big falls yesterday, dropping around 2.0 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively.

London markets edged higher on Tuesday morning after yesterday’s market sell-off as analysts hoped that some “normalcy” was returning to markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was trading 0.30 per cent higher around 9am at 8,031.97 while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.70 per cent to hit 20,377.65.

On the FTSE 100, gains were led by banks, following positive results from the Bank of England’s resolvability assessment, while travel companies also gained on the back of a strong earnings report from Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Equity markets around the world were caught up in a major sell-off yesterday reflecting concerns that the world’s largest economy might be on the cusp of a downturn.

Stocks in Japan were hit the hardest, with the Nikkei 225 and the Topix both dropping by 12 per cent, marking the worst day since 1987.

In the US, the S&P 500 lost 4.25 per cent when it opened while the Nasdaq dropped 6.4 per cent, although both then stabilised slightly on the back of strong survey data and reassuring comments from Fed officials.

Fears of a downturn emerged after a disappointing jobs report last Friday and some weak survey data earlier in the week.

Markets now think that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates by 1.25 basis points in the rest of 2024. Some analysts even think that the Fed could announce an emergency rate cut to stop the economy from turning over.

“Downside surprises in economic data have amplified fears that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has left it too late to begin its rate cutting cycle,” Kallum Pickering, head of research at Peel Hunt said.

However, Japanese stocks rebounded strongly overnight and investors will hope that European indexes can cling on to their early gains. “Some normalcy has started to return to the markets,” Mohit Kumar, analyst at investment bank Jefferies said.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown was fairly hopeful that “calmer waters” should prevail as many of the longer-term growth trends, such as AI, remain intact.

“The good news for longer-term investors is that no single piece of this puzzle warrants such a massive shift in sentiment, this looks to be more about a perfect storm of factors,” he said.