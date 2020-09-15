FTSE 100 rises after strong Chinese industrial data

The FTSE 100 rose after slipping slightly in yesterday’s session, as investors weighed a steady economic recovery against rising coronavirus cases and Brexit brinkmanship from the UK government.

Britain’s main stock index climbed 0.1 per cent in early trading to 6,034 points. The FTSE 250 index – which is made up of slightly smaller firms – climbed 0.3 per cent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 per cent, however. Germany’s Dax was down by the same amount.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 rose 0.8 per cent after August industrial output grew 5.6 per cent, beating expectations.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.4 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent.

The Chinese industrial figures showed that output rose the most in eight months in August. Retail sales also grew, suggesting that Chinese consumers are rediscovering their taste for spending after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taken together, the economy is on track to return to its pre-virus growth rate before the end of the year,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

Wall Street rises while FTSE 100 struggles

Investors were also digesting a strong rise on Wall Street yesterday.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both recovered somewhat from two weeks of falls. The former rose 1.9 per cent and the latter climbed 1.3 per cent.

US markets were boosted by a flurry of dealmaking. US chip giant Nvidia yesterday confirmed the takeover of UK chip designer Arm Holdings for $40bn (£31bn).

Tiktok agreed a “technology partnership” with US computer firm Oracle. And pharmaceutical firm Gilead agreed to buy Immunomedics for $21bn, among other deals.

In the UK, the FTSE 100’s rise came despite the figures showing the British economy shed 695,000 jobs between March and August.

The pound struggled for direction against the dollar, rising 0.1 per cent to $1.286.

That was after the government won the vote on the controversial internal market bill which will override certain parts of the Brexit deal struck with the EU last year, breaking international law.