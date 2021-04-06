FTSE 100 jumps as post-lockdown prospects trigger recovery hopes

London’s FTSE 100 climbed by 1.2 per cent on Tuesday as prospects of a planned re-emergence from lockdown next week boosted shares.

Boris Johnson said on Monday that England could proceed to the next stage of his roadmap out of lockdown from 12 April, thanks to the rapid vaccine rollout.

The reopening of all shops, gyms, hairdressers, and outdoor hospitality is set to lift beaten down stocks of restaurants and pubs.

The blue-chip index was fired up by energy stocks including BP and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American.

The FTSE 100 has risen 5.5 per cent so far this year, supported by speedy vaccine rollouts and a raft of economic stimulus.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose by one per cent, with cruise operator Carnival and property firm Hammerson providing the biggest boosts to the index.

Read more: Boris Johnson: Central London’s post-Covid recovery ‘may take a while’

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was Anglo American, who rose four per cent, closely followed by energy firm SSE, up by more than 3.9 per cent.

Rolls Royce and engineering giant Smiths also rose 3.8 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively.

Land Securities Group was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by almost 1.3 per cent, closely followed by takeaway giant Just Eat’s 1.2 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, BT and vaccine maker AstraZeneca both dipped by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Read more: BP to hit $35bn net debt target a year early after flurry of disposals

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian stocks hovered near a record high on Tuesday, supported by strong economic data from China and the US.

World equities briefly touched an all-time peak in Asia as one per cent gains in Taiwan’s tech-heavy market followed rises on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, currency and bond markets paused for breath after a month of rapid gains in the dollar and Treasury yields.

EuroSTOXX 50 futures climbed 0.8 per cent, while the S&P closed Monday at a record peak.

March data showed services activity hit a record high in the US, hot on the heels of a bumper jobs report on Friday.

Read more: US stocks climb to new heights as economic recovery hopes grow