To watch the update video in full, visit: https://doceo.tv/funds/invesco-bond-income-plus

With effect from 19 May 2021, the Company was enlarged by the merger with Invesco Enhanced Income Limited by way of a contractual scheme of reconstruction, following which the Company changed its name to Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited. Here, Rhys provides us with an update on the combined portfolio.

Visit the page to also watch a three minute elevator pitch video featuring Rhys to understand the investment strategy, how it is differentiated from competitors and the benefits to you as a self-directed investor. The page also contains key information and real time fund statistics so you can be informed just like a professional investor.