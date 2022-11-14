Euromoney clears regulatory hurdles for £1.6bn takeover

Euromoney said the regulatory and antitrust hurdles had been cleared for its takeover by Bidco

Financial publishing firm Euromoney Institutional Investor said on Friday it had cleared the regulatory and antitrust hurdles needed to complete its £1.6bn takeover by Becketts Bidco.

The offer from Becketts Bidco, made up of Luxembourg-based private equity house Astorg Asset Management and London private equity firm Epiris LLP, was first revealed on 20th June and is now set to close this month.

London-based Euromoney said in a statement that “all of the conditions relating to the regulatory and antitrust approvals have now been satisfied”.

According to terms agreed in July, the Bidco is expected to pay £1.46 pence per Euromoney share – 34 per cent above the firm’ pre-deal stock price of 1,094p. In September, Euromoney shareholders backed the deal.