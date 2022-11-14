Euromoney clears regulatory hurdles for £1.6bn takeover
Financial publishing firm Euromoney Institutional Investor said on Friday it had cleared the regulatory and antitrust hurdles needed to complete its £1.6bn takeover by Becketts Bidco.
The offer from Becketts Bidco, made up of Luxembourg-based private equity house Astorg Asset Management and London private equity firm Epiris LLP, was first revealed on 20th June and is now set to close this month.
London-based Euromoney said in a statement that “all of the conditions relating to the regulatory and antitrust approvals have now been satisfied”.
According to terms agreed in July, the Bidco is expected to pay £1.46 pence per Euromoney share – 34 per cent above the firm’ pre-deal stock price of 1,094p. In September, Euromoney shareholders backed the deal.