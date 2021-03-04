FTSE 100 gives up yesterday's gains as bond sell-off dents equities

The FTSE 100 gave up yesterday’s gains as a global bond sell-off sent markets lower around the world this morning.

By the mid-morning, London’s premier index was down 1.2 per cent shortly after the open at 6,594 points. The FTSE 250 of mid cap firms fared better, but was still down 0.7 per cent.

The drop came after another fall on Wall Street last night, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all sharply down overnight.

Once again, rising bond yields, which inspired a hefty sell-off last week, were to blame for the tumble.

Commodities firms were among the biggest losers this morning, with Rio Tinto leading the way with a drop of 7.5 per cent.

Fellow miners BHP, Anglo American, Glencore, Antofagasta and Fresnillo were all also down, marking a reverse of strong recent gains due to rising commodity prices.

Insurer Aviva led the risers’ chart, up 2.9 per cent on the news that it would quit the Italian market.

The firm has raised £5bn since August by selling off seven different businesses, leaving it a much more focused company, as AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould explains:

“This is now a much more streamlined company with a clear strategic focus on UK, Ireland and Canada – where today’s results reveal it delivered resilient performance in 2020 despite the pandemic with, somewhat remarkably, record sales posted in several areas amid a notably strong showing from its asset management arm.

And there was another boost for the FTSE as food delivery app Deliveroo confirmed that its £7bn listing would take place in London.

Across Europe, markets are also in the red this morning, with the Eurozone-wide Stoxx and the DAX down in line with the FTSE 100.

Mould said: “Investors can take some comfort from the fact European markets aren’t as weak as their counterparts in Asia and the US overnight.

“However, the mood was clearly cautious, with the increase in corporation tax announced by Rishi Sunak in his Budget likely contributing to the downbeat mood, albeit not coming into force for two years.