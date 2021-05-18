FTSE 100 leaps as positive jobs data boosts recovery optimism

London’s FTSE 100 shot up this morning as better-than-expected jobs data boosted confidence in a strong economic recovery.

Official data showed Britain’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.8 per cent between January and March, outperforming a forecast of 4.9 per cent.

The blue-chip index rose 0.8 per cent in early trading, buoyed by gains in heavyweight mining stocks as they tracked higher copper and zinc prices.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 also advanced 0.8 per cent, boosted by Oxford Biomedica’s 6.5 per cent surge after doubling its revenue expectation.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was miner Fresnillo, who rose 5.4 per cent, followed by BHP Group, up by 4.2 per cent.

Glencore and Anglo American also rose 3.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively, as miners led the way in the index.

Antofagasta was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by three per cent, followed by hotel firm Whitbread’s 2.9 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, engineering firm Smiths and Hargreaves Lansdown both dipped by two per cent.

Around the world

Asian shares rose today, shrugging off concerns about a rise in Covid infections, while inflation jitters helped push gold prices to three-month highs.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shot up 1.6 per cent after a mixed session yesterday, still not recouping losses of the last few weeks amid surging coronavirus cases.

Japan’s Nikkei also rose by 2.1 per cent on solid earnings reports, while Hong Kong’s stocks were up 1.3 per cent.

“This is a bit of a reversal from the pullback last week post the big inflation numbers,” said Chad Padowitz, chief investment officer at Talaria Capital in Melbourne.

“Time will tell whether inflation will be transitory or more pervasive, but I think that now that US yields have stabilised, that’s allowed the market to digest some of that.”

