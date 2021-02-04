FTSE opens up higher for fourth day in a row

London’s main index opened higher for the fourth day in a row, as February continued to represent a modest recovery following a volatile January.

The FTSE 100 opened up 0.26 per cent this morning to 6,524.06, while the FTSE 250 opened up higher, up 0.47 per cent to 20,850.49.

The FTSE 100 closed in the red yesterday, though the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 fared better, closing up 0.30 per cent.

BT Group opened up highest in the morning, up some 3.52 per cent, followed by Shell, which was up 2.33 per cent.

The morning’s biggest loser was Experian, down 2.63 per cent, following by GlaxoSmithKline, down a similar 2.53 per cent.

Elsewhere European shares were flat on Thursday after a three-day rally on hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and an upbeat sentiment in Italy as former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi took on the task of forming a new government.

The STOXX 600 index was flat in early trading, while Milan’s FTSE MIB index fell 0.2 per cent.

Markets remained hopeful after Democrats pushed ahead yesterday with a manoeuvre to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9trn COVID-19 relief package without Republican support.

Among early gainers, Bayer AG jumped 5.5 per cent after the German company struck a $2bn deal to resolve future legal claims that its widely used weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

Deutsche Bank’s shares rose 0.6 per cent after the German lender swung to a small annual profit in 2020, its first since 2014, on the back of strong gains at its investment banking division.

The European blue-chip index fell 0.2 per cent, while the euro zone blue-chip index rose 0.1 per cent.