FTSE opens up higher again as recovery continues

London’s main index opened higher again this morning, up 0.70 per cent, continuing a positive start to the month after a volatile January.

The FTSE 250, the second largest UK index, was up a similar 0.68 per cent, at 20,831.

The rebound follows turbulence last week surrounding Gamestop and other companies targeted by both short-sellers and a Reddit group called Wall St Bets.

InterContinental Hotels Group was fastest out of the gate this morning, up 6.65 per cent. Premier Inn owner Whitbread was second, up 5.77 per cent.

Fresnillo was the second-worst performing stock on the FTSE 100 for the second day in a row, down 13.13 per cent.

Elsewhere, Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose today as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programs accelerated.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.58 per cent. Australian stocks gained 0.92 per cent. Shares in China fell 0.03 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.9 per cent. Shares in Seoul rose by 0.79 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.43 per cent.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.53 per cent, German DAX futures gained 0.41 per cent, and FTSE futures rose 0.38 per cent.