FTSE slips as export and energy companies dip

London’s main market edged lower this morning as export-oriented companies and heavyweight energy stocks dipped.

The FTSE 100 was down by 6.94 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 6,931.

Shares of Pearson jumped on an upbeat first-quarter earnings update, which saw the company post a five per cent rise in underlying revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, thanks to strong demand for online learning courses.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.2 per cent as a stronger pound knocked shares in large dollar-earning consumer staples companies Diageo, British American Tobacco and Unilever.

Heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell due to lower crude prices and were among the biggest drags to the index.

The mining index lifted as Chilean miner Antofagasta gained 1.1 per cent after copper prices soared to their highest in over a decade.

Rio Tinto was also up 1.88 per cent this morning, while Glencore enjoyed a 1.59 per cent boost.

The FTSE 250 index inched 0.07 per cent higher, this morning, while education group Pearson rose to the top of the FTSE 100 index with a 3.3 per cent rise. The mid-cap index was up by 15.87 points, to 22,388.

US

Across the pond, Dow Futures jumped 0.5 per cent, landing at 33,958. Meanwhile, S&P Futures were up slightly by 0.02 per cent at 4,172. Nasdaq slipped 0.02 per cent, sitting at 13,929.

Oil sank 1.13 per cent to $61.46 a barrel this morning, much to BP and Shell’s dismay. Whereas gold enjoyed a 1.05 per cent increase to 1,776.

Market movers

One of this morning’s top fallers was the Ocado group, which was down 1.48 per cent to 2,203.

Taylor Wimpey also sank this morning by 0.91 per cent to 185.65, despite enjoying a rebounding housing market.

Hargreaves Lansdown saw a lift of 1.16 per cent to 1,696, while Anglo American were up 1.04 per cent, or 32.50 points, to 3,164.