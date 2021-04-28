Lloyds pulls FTSE 100 higher as investors await Fed meeting

London’s FTSE 100 shot up by 0.4 per cent this morning as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The blue-chip index was boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from WPP and Lloyds, with the latter reporting upbeat profit for the first three months of the year.

WPP gained 3.2 per cent after the world’s biggest advertising firm said its underlying net sales had returned to growth.

Investors’ focus has now turned towards the US central bank, which is expected to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place later today.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose by 0.5 per cent.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was HSBC, who rose 5.6 per cent, followed by Lloyds, up by 2.5 per cent.

Credit checker Experian and miner Glencore also rose 1.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Industrial software firm Aveva was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 5.5 per cent, followed by distribution company Bunzl’s 4.4 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce and hotel firm Whitbread both dipped by 4.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian shares struggled to make firm gains today as already high valuations discouraged investors from buying equities ahead of a closely watched US Federal Reserve meeting.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.12 per cent, while South Korean stocks dropped by one per cent.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German Dax futures were also down by 0.2 and 0.3 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the S&P lost 0.02 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34 per cent as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings from Tesla and Microsoft overnight.

