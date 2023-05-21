Leeds linger in Premier League relegation zone with one game to go

Leeds United will need to win on the last day of the Premier League season and hope one of their rivals slip up if they’re to avoid relegation (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Leeds United will need to win on the last day of the Premier League season and hope one of their rivals slip up if they’re to avoid relegation.

Despite taking an early lead, Sam Allardyce’s Leeds fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Europa Conference League finalists West Ham United yesterday in the capital.

Spain international Rodrigo put the visitors ahead at the London Stadium before Declan Rice levelled for the hosts.

Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini netted in the second 40 to hand West Ham the victory and 14th place in the Premier League table.

The result leaves Leeds in 18th position in the table, two points off Everton in 17th and one ahead of Leicester City – who have a game in hand and play tonight against Newcastle United.

Leeds sacked Javi Gracia on his birthday earlier this month and replaced him with ‘Big Sam’ with hopes of the veteran manager saving the club from dropping out of the top flight three years after promotion to the Premier League.

Allardyce’s side host Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday on the last day of the season while Everton play Bournemouth at Goodison Park and West Ham travel to Leicester City.

Elsewhere Brighton will complete the season with their best ever finish after a 3-1 win over relegated Southampton.

The result means the Seagulls will finish, at worst, sixth in the Premier League unless Aston Villa can win and overturn a 16-goal deficit in the Premier League table.