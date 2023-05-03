Play it again, Sam: Leeds confirm Allardyce appointment for four-game rescue mission

Manager Sam Allardyce has four games to keep Leeds United in the Premier League

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of former England manager Sam Allardyce in a bid to swerve relegation from the Premier League.

Allardyce becomes the club’s third manager this season and replaces Javi Gracia, who has been sacked after winning just three times in his 12 games.

Leeds currently sit 17th in the Premier League, just goal difference above the relegation zone with four matches of the season remaining.

“Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge. We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances,” the club said.

“The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.”

It is not clear whether there is a deal in place for Allardyce to stay at Elland Road beyond the end of the season, but much is likely to depend on whether they avoid the drop.

He has earned a reputation as a survival specialist during almost 30 years in management, notably rescuing Everton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland from seemingly certain relegation.

Allardyce also managed Newcastle United and enjoyed lengthier stints in charge at Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

He has been out of work since summer 2021, after failing to steer West Bromwich Albion to Premier League safety in another short spell.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has made sweeping changes this week in a last-ditch bid to preserve the club’s top-flight status.

Radrizzani also dispensed with director of football Victor Orta, with whom he helped resurrect the Yorkshire club, after they clashed over Gracia’s future.