Gracia given Leeds job and could be in charge at weekend

Javi Gracia could be in charge for Leeds United’s Premier League tie against Southampton on Saturday after the club agreed terms with the Spaniard to become their new head coach. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Javi Gracia could be in charge for Leeds United’s Premier League tie against Southampton on Saturday after the club agreed terms with the Spaniard to become their new head coach.

The former Watford boss will take the reins at Elland Road after Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

The 52-year-old’s last venture in management came at Qatari club Al Sadd SC, in which he left last year.

Read more Leeds United sack manager Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge

Gracia at the wheel

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit,” the club said in a statement.

“The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road.

“Born in Spain, Gracia had a successful playing career for Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Cordoba.

“Since retiring and moving into management, he has taken charge of a number of teams in Europe including Osasuna, Malaga, Watford and Valencia.

“No stranger to the top-flight of English football, Gracia replaced Marco Silva at Watford in January 2018, with the club five points above the drop zone. He went on to help the club secure their Premier League status with games to spare, as they finished 14th, eight points above the relegation places.

“In his first full season in charge at Vicarage Road, he was named the Manager of the Month in August 2019 and guided the Hornets to an 11th placed finish, their highest ever in the Premier League.

“He also led the club to the 2019 FA Cup final, for just the second time in the club’s history.

“Still hugely popular amongst the Watford fan base, Gracia was relieved of his duties just four games into the 2019/20 season, despite the success of the previous campaign.

“Following his spell in England, he took over at La Liga side Valencia, whilst most recently replaced Xavi at Al Sadd, following his move to FC Barcelona, helping them win the Qatar Stars League.

“The club hope Gracia’s first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Elland Road, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions.”

Leeds are currently in the relegation places in the Premier League and are two points from safety.

They have not scored a goal since a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on 8 February and most recently lost 1-0 to Everton last Saturday.

After their match against Southampton on Saturday they face a FA Cup tie against Fulham before Premier League games against Chelsea, Brighton and Wolverhampton.