Lampard happy with Boehly being in Chelsea changing rooms

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard insists he is comfortable with the club’s co-owner Todd Boehly playing an active role in the dressing room ahead of Tuesday’s must-win Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Boehly reportedly gave a speech after the Blues’ 2-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday in which he singled out one player for his performances.

“I am comfortable with [Boehly]. For me, there was some criticism of our old owners about not coming – and that wasn’t always true,” said Lampard, who is yet to win in three games since replacing the sacked Graham Potter.

Lampard: ‘Shows passion’

“When an owner is invested in the team, it’s his prerogative to get involved how they want.

“I remember being happy that when I was a player you could touch them and high-five them. I have no problems with it, if an owner wants to be positive and wants to speak to the players.

“It can be very regular in the modern day. In fact, it shows passion. That’s what I like.”

Chelsea will need to overturn a 2-0 deficit against the Champions League holders tonight at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to make the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2021.

Last year tonight’s opposition beat Chelsea – then under Thomas Tuchel – 5-4 on aggregate on their way to winning the title in Paris.

Some have questioned the level of commitment from a number of players within Lampard’s squad but the former Blues player rejected the claims.

‘Personal responsibility’

“I’m always big in football on personal responsibility as a player and a group,” Lampard added. “It’s something we have to address now going forward and a big part of the game, and we do a lot of work to delve into the data, the statistics and the output of what we put into games.

“It’s not a question of the commitment of players but a way how we work to get better at this level.

“I’m very proud to manage this club. We’ll give everything to go through this tie.

“Every game is a possibility to win. Every game until the last day should be a huge game for us.

“We all want to prove ourselves when we represent Chelsea.”

Napoli host AC Milan in the other of tonight’s quarter-finals as the Serie A leaders look to make the most of home advantage to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit.