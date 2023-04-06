Lampard named Chelsea manager two years after Blues sacked him

Frank Lampard has been named as Chelsea’s interim manager for the remainder of the season.

The former Chelsea midfielder will take charge of the Blues following the sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday.

Potter’s former assistant Bruno Saltor was in charge for the side’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday.

Lampard at the helm

Lampard has previously taken charge of Chelsea but was sacked in January 2021 and replaced with Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea dismissed Potter at the weekend after a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Lampard has been without a managerial job since Everton axed him in January and replaced him with Sean Dyche.

It is an extraordinary u-turn given the turbulent ays Lampard experienced in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

This is the second managerial hire to be made by the Todd Boehly-led consortium since they bought Chelsea last year following the sanctioning of previous owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government due to his links with the Russian state.

Potter was sacked after just 206 days in charge of Chelsea with the worst winning percentage of any permanent manager at the club in this century.

The Blues’ 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last Saturday – Potter’s last match in charge – left Chelsea with a Premier League record of two wins in their previous nine matches.

Lampard’s first game in charge will be away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday with his Chelsea side 11th in the Premier League table, more than 10 points off the top four.

Lampard’s managerial career

Two year’s after his playing career ended at New York City FC and four years after his final England cap, Lampard became Derby County boss in 2018.

He took the Rams to the Championship play-offs in his first season but lost the final to Aston Villa.

Lampard took the Chelsea Job in 2019 and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January 2021.

In January of last year, following a year out of management, Lampard took the Everton job but was sacked the following year – in January 2023.

In April 2023, Lampard became Chelsea interim manager.