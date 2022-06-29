Kylian Mbappe enters Web3 with Sorare deal

Kylian Mbappe has partnered with Sorare – a NFT/Fantasy gaming platform. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe has become NFT and fantasy gaming company Sorare’s first player ambassador.

The French international joins the group in a long-term partnership.

“Off the pitch, the most important thing for me is helping empower young people – who might not have access to the type of opportunities others have –to realise and fulfil their dreams and potential,” Mbappe said.

“And with new technologies presenting such profound opportunities, I wanted to partner with an ambitious, global tech brand that would resonate with the young people whose dreams we’re supporting.

“Sorare was the perfect fit, and I was beyond inspired by Nicolas and the team’s enthusiasm for football, fans, and building a better, more inclusive world. I can’t wait to get started and make a global impact with them as their first-ever player ambassador.”

Sorare were founded in 2018 and are based out of both Paris and New York. Mbappe joins as an “exclusive player ambassador and investor” joining funders including Softbank and individuals such as Serena Williams and Gerard Pique.

Sorare has began to diversify from football – where they’re partnered with the likes of the Bundesliga and LaLiga – and have ventured into a deal with Major League Baseball.

The company, which has over 1.8m users, will also cooperate on Web3-based social initiatives with Mbappe’s charity IBKM.