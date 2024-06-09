India beat Pakistan in T20 Cricket World Cup as bowlers shine

India’s bowlers won them the biggest match in cricket with Pakistan failing to take advantage of a superb first innings at the T20 Cricket World Cup yesterday.

Pakistan restricted India to just 119 in New York but a stunning effort with the ball gave the favourites a six-run win over their fierce rivals.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got India off to a poor start, scoring 13 and 4 respectively, before Rishabh Pant added a third of his side’s runs.

Haris Rauf was the best with the ball for Pakistan, taking three wickets in three overs for 21 runs, Naseem Shah took the same number of wickets for the same number of runs in four overs.

The 119 total at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York was under par but Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning period with the ball, taking three wickets for just 15 runs, motored India and put the brakes on an achievable total for Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan topped the run statistics with 31 with only Imad Wasim reaching 15 further down the order. Pakistan finished on 113-7 from their 20 overs.

Pakistan are now without a win in two matches, having sensationally lost to the co-hosts USA in their opening match, and take on Canada on Tuesday.

India faces the USA on Wednesday.