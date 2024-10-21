Pakistan going to bizarre lengths to create spin Test pitch

Pakistan’s cricket set up has gone to bizarre lengths to turn the Rawalpindi Test pitch into one that can spin the home side to a famous series victory against England.

The Test begins on Thursday with the pitch being subjected to industrial-sized fans, patio-style heaters and natural baking under the Pakistani sunshine.

It is hoped the measures can help Pakistan make the most of their spinners after Noman Ali and Sajid Khan shared all 20 wickets in a 152-run win over England in the second Test in Multan – which used the same pitch as the first Test.

Australian head curator Tony Hemming is in charge of the pitch for the Rawalpindi match.

According to PA, Pakistan trained on Monday with just the two oversized fans remaining on an uncovered square taking in the midday sun.

England won the first Test in Multan by over an innings despite Pakistan setting a score of over 500 in their first innings.

But Pakistan came back to draw the series in the second Test, on the same pitch used in the first Test, with an impressive spin performance.

But the third Test is at Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

Spin to win in Pakistan

It comes as spinner Jack Leach has insisted player preference is not a concern for him after he lost his first-choice spot to Somerset teammate Shoaib Bashir.

“For me it’s all about the team. I’m maybe at an age where that’s all that really matters to me,” he said.

“They haven’t said either way and, for me, that’s not important at the moment. It’s all about coming out here and trying to contribute. Whether you’re playing as that first or second spinner, it doesn’t matter.

“You’re both working together and trying to do well for the team. That (pecking order) is not really in my thoughts. I don’t know whether that will ever happen for me but that’s not the most important thing.

“Whereas before it was maybe ‘I just want wickets, I need wickets’, maybe it’s a slightly different mindset now.”

