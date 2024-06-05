IPL US franchise MI New York does deal with Accenture
IT giant Accenture has stepped into the world of Major League Cricket, becoming principle partner of MI New York.
The deal will see 2023 MLC champions MI New York feature Accenture on their match and training jerseys.
“Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world and this is an exciting opportunity to innovate and grow the game in the U.S.” Jill Kramer, Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer, said.
“This partnership will demonstrate how technology, including data and AI, can drive new experiences for players, coaches, team and fans.”
Major League Cricket began last year and will return next month.
It features franchises, many of whom have connections to the Indian Premier League (IPL), including MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders and the Texas Super Kings.
Other teams include San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom.
Australian captain Pat Cummins announced a move to the Unicorns earlier this week in a major coup for the league.
Accenture is a global services company that focuses on various firm’s digital core.
MI New York in 2023
Group stages
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Qualification
|1
|Seattle Orcas
|8
|0.725
|Qualifier
|2
|Texas Super Kings
|6
|0.570
|Qualifier
|3
|Washington Freedom
|6
|0.097
|Advanced to Eliminator
|4
|MI New York
|4
|1.004
|Advanced to Eliminator
|5
|San Francisco Unicorns
|4
|-0.303
|Out
|6
|Los Angeles Knight Riders
|2
|-.2.028
|Out
Eliminator
Beat Washington Freedom by 16 runs
Challenger
Beat Texas Super Kings by 6 wickets
Final
Beat Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets