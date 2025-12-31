IMG’s three sports sponsorship trends to watch in 2026

The UFC's partnership with IBM is a case study in using AI to scale and streamline insight generation

Look out for higher demands on AI, more prediction markets and greater sophistication in women’s sport sponsorships next year, says IMG partnerships expert Sam Galet.

As we close out 2025 and look ahead to 2026, the sports business landscape is once again at an inflection point.

Rightsholders, brands and agencies are all asking the same question: where will the next wave of sponsorship investment come from, and which categories will shape the industry conversation?

While no forecast is perfect, several clear signals are already emerging. Based on what we are seeing across the market, three trends are poised to define sponsorship strategy and deal-making in 2026.

1. AI goes from experimentation to expectation

Artificial intelligence is no longer a “future-facing” talking point – it is quickly becoming table stakes. In 2026, the conversation will shift from whether AI should be deployed to how effectively it is being used.

For rightsholders and agencies, AI is already streamlining sponsorship and hospitality sales through faster research, smarter prospecting, automated calendar management, and more efficient development of presentations and sales materials. The operational upside alone is significant.

On the fan-facing side, AI is being woven throughout the consumer journey: from personalised content recommendations to conversational chatbots that support ticketing and customer service.

The next evolution will see properties embed AI more deeply into the sport itself, using it to generate insights, enhance storytelling and surface data that meaningfully improves the fan experience.

This creates a powerful sponsorship opportunity when executed with intention, and the partnership between the UFC and IBM is a strong case study. By leveraging AI to streamline and scale insight generation across more than 40 live events, IBM enabled faster, smarter content creation and delivered an estimated three-fold increase in insight volume.

In 2026, brands will increasingly expect this level of sophistication, and properties that can clearly articulate AI-driven value will separate themselves in a crowded marketplace.

2. Prediction markets further gamify fandom

Another category gaining momentum is prediction markets, which are redefining how fans engage with live sport.

These platforms turn passive viewing into active participation by allowing users to trade on event outcomes much like financial markets. The rise of daily fantasy and the continued legalisation of sports betting laid the groundwork; prediction markets represent the next step in that evolution.

Read more LA Olympic Games passes $2bn in sponsorship deals

In the US, Kalshi and Polymarket have emerged as early leaders, already securing league partnerships with organisations such as the NHL and UFC, with additional deals expected.

While questions remain about how prediction markets will ultimately coexist with traditional sports betting, their appeal is clear: deeper engagement, longer session times, and a new way to connect data, content, and community.

For rightsholders, the opportunity lies in thoughtful integration. In 2026, we will see more experimentation around how prediction markets are activated within broadcasts, digital platforms, and sponsorship programs, shifting from novelty to meaningful fan utility.

3. Women’s sports continue commercial ascent

Investment in women’s sports is no longer driven solely by values and increasingly driven by performance.

Throughout 2025, brands expanded their commitment to women’s properties in an effort to build more balanced sponsorship portfolios and tap into rapidly growing audiences. That momentum shows no sign of slowing.

Leagues such as the NWSL and WNBA in the US, along with the WSL in the UK, continue to grow their commercial bases at an impressive pace. This month’s landmark Mercedes-Benz and WTA partnership, which we helped facilitate – spanning a global portfolio of 1000, 500, and 250 events – underscored the scale and ambition now associated with women’s sports sponsorships.

In 2026, the conversation will move beyond “why invest” to “how to maximise impact”, with brands seeking integrated, long-term platforms that reflect both cultural relevance and commercial return.

Conclusion

Taken together, these trends point to a more sophisticated sponsorship ecosystem, one where technology, participation, and purpose converge.

The organisations that succeed in 2026 will be those that move early, think strategically and design partnerships that deliver value well beyond logo placement.

Sam Galet is executive vice president, brand partnerships, at leading global sports marketing agency IMG.