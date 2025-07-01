Premier League kicks off AI era with five-year Microsoft deal

The Premier League has inked a five-year deal with Microsoft to overhaul how fans engage with the game. But, the tie-up also tightens Big Tech’s grip on British sport, reigniting scrutiny over data use and monetisation.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will become the League’s official cloud and AI partner, with its Copilot technology powering a new digital assistant, the “Premier League Companion”.

“I’m one of 1.8bn people around the world that watches the Premier League. As you know, it’s the most loved sport on the planet and the most loved league for football on the planet,” Darren Hardman, chief executive of Microsoft UK, told City AM.

The digital tool will allow fans to access real-time stats, historical insights and tailored content using Azure OpenAI tools drawing on over 30 years of Premier League data.

For the average fan, the most immediate change will be the personalisation of the matchday journey, claimed the tech behemoth, with insights served before, during and after games via chat-like prompts.

“I think it will be a deeper, richer, faster way of gaining experience, and it’s a full life cycle,” Hardman added. “People will see Copilot on screen as the data source for their insights as they learn during the game”.

The deal is expected to be watched closely by rival leagues and broadcasters, who have struggled to find scalable models for personalisation.

But, the Premier League’s embrace of Microsoft AI also risks deepening its exposure to the ethical debate raging over data use in sport.

Over 850 current and former footballers – including Premier League players – are now backing ‘Project Red Card’, a legal campaign challenging the way athlete performance data is harvested and sold to third parties, often without consent or compensation.

Player data, including metrics like running speed, pass accuracy and positioning, is routinely captured by firms like Opta and Stats Perform and resold – often to gambling firms, raising moral and legal red flags.

The global sports data market is worth billions, but the athletes who generate that data usually see none of the benefits.

When asked if Microsoft would gain access to the League’s commercial or behavioural fan data, Hardman claimed: “The partnership allows the Premier League to control their data… It’s a safe place for (fans) to be interactive from an AI perspective.”

Premier League a test case

Microsoft, which has faced its own global scrutiny over AI governance, insists its “responsible AI” principles are baked into the project.

“We were at the forefront of driving responsible AI“, Hardman told City AM, pointing to Microsoft president Brad Smith’s public framework for ethical deployment.

From a tech standpoint, the company is using Azure AI Search, Semantic Kernel and its Foundry model stack to manage vast volumes of data, hosted on Azure Data Lake.

The aim is to enable “low latency” fan conversations and insights, delivered via natural language prompts.

Hardman was careful to position the use of AI internally as a net positive for workers, rather than a headcount reduction exercise.

“If you can create capacity using Copilot to give you time to focus on the things that really matter, that’s a positive outcome”, he said.

But, as leagues automate match analysis, fan content and internal workflows, questions will intensify over which human roles remain essential.

Hardman stopped short of predicting broader AI adoption in officiating or rule-based decision-making but acknowledged that the success of this partnership will likely influence other sports bodies.

“I think other leagues may follow,” he said. “The success of this, one or two years down the line, will inspire others.”