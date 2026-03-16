Carabao Cup: Energy drink’s lager set for UK after deal extension

Energy drink Carabao has extended its sponsorship of the League Cup

Energy drink Carabao has extended its sponsorship of the League Cup through until the end of the decade in a deal that will see the UK launch of Carabao Lager.

Manchester City and Arsenal clash in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley with the match’s title sponsor agreeing a further two-year deal with the EFL to take their partnership through until the conclusion of the 2028-29 season.

The deal will see the decade-long partnership with Carabao – named after a swamp water buffalo – become 12 years in what is the longest-serving naming partner in the League Cup’s 66-year history.

And from next season the competition will see the UK launch of Carabao Lager, with the Thai energy drink maker expanding into alcohol across England.

Trevor Birch, EFL chief, said: “We’re delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Carabao, taking their title sponsorship of the League Cup to 12 seasons – the longest in the competition’s history. The Carabao Cup occupies a special place in our game, bringing people together and creating moments that live long in the memory.”

Carabao head to lager

Carabao Group chief, Sathien Sathientham, said: “As proud sponsor of the Carabao Cup since 2017, Carabao is honoured to continue its long-standing partnership with the EFL. We are extremely delighted to have extended our sponsorship agreement through to the 2028/29 season.”

Liverpool have won the League Cup on 10 occasions – the most of any team – and are one of four clubs to have lifted the trophy in its current sponsorship era.

Manchester City have won the competition eight times, and last triumphed in 2021, while Arsenal have not won this competition since 1993.

Added Sathientham: “This continued partnership reflects our deep commitment to the competition, to the EFL, and to football fans around the world. Being part of the competition’s journey for so many years is something we are incredibly proud of, and we look forward to supporting its growth and success for many seasons to come.”