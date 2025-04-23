Hundred sponsor KP Snacks signs deal with England cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board has today confirmed an expansion of its deal with KP Snacks, signing on with the main sponsor of The Hundred as an official partner of the senior international sides.

The deal will see the Butterkist, McCoys and Pom-Bears maker, which began its association with The Hundred in 2021, appear on the sleeves of England’s match and training shirts in various forms from this summer.

Their debut will come in a month, when England’s women take on the West Indies in an International Twenty20 series across the country.

KP Snacks will also help with the promotion of fitness and cricket in the community as part of the deal.

ECB partnership

“This partnership with KP Snacks is about more than just sponsorship,” Tony Singh, chief commercial officer at the ECB said. “Thanks to our existing partnership, hundreds of thousands are now more active through cricket, and millions more have the opportunity to access all-weather cricket pitches, making it easier to get involved in the sport.

“By extending our collaboration with KP Snacks onto the England match and training kits, we’re furthering our shared vision to inspire active lifestyles and get a million people moving through cricket by 2033.”

It follows news that The Hundred franchises could be able to negotiate their own front-of-shirt sponsorship deals – currently done centrally by the ECB – once the current franchise agreement with the brand concludes, as revealed by City AM.

It could see the likes of Tyrrells and Hula Hoops removed from the front of the eight Hundred shirts as part of a drive to see commercial returns for the overseas investors who are buying into the teams.

KP Snacks deal

But the new KP Snacks deal will see Tyrrells feature on the Test shirts, KP Nuts on the ODI shirts and Hula Hoops on the T20 shirts. Whole Earth peanut butter will be front and centre of the training kits.

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, said: “We are delighted to announce our continued partnership with the ECB, building on the success of The Hundred.

“Through our new role as official team partner for England Cricket, we are continuing to make cricket more accessible to more people, inspiring greater participation and encouraging active lifestyles – and ultimately brings us closer to our ambitious target of creating a million opportunities for people to get active by 2033.”