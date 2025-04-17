England Cricket drives on sponsor roster with Toyota deal

England Cricket have strengthened their sponsorship roster with agreement with car giant Toyota.

The multi-year deal will see the Japanese motor manufacturer become a principal partner of the England and Wales Cricket Board, supporting the grassroots game nationwide.

It comes as banking giant Barclays became the main sponsor of Lord’s and the MCC.

Toyota joins the likes of Cinch, Rothesay, Metro Bank, Vitality and IG in being part of the ECB roster.

Further sponsors include Cognizant, Castore, Chapel Down, Laithwaites and Zoopla.

Scott Thompson, president and managing director at Toyota commented: “By deepening our partnership with the ECB as its Principal Partner for men’s, women’s, disability and grassroots cricket, we can help support and inspire both the current and next generation of players, volunteers and fans who make cricket happen.

“At Toyota, mobility is at the heart of everything we do and through these initiatives, we’re helping more people enjoy cricket, be active and connect through sport.”

Tony Singh, chief commercial and global growth officer at the ECB commented: “We’re delighted to now announce Toyota as our new Principal Partner.

“Toyota will bring its global might to support so many areas of our sport in England and Wales, from the top to the bottom of the game. They have hit the ground running in this respect, with their involvement in grassroots initiatives in recent weeks.

“Crucially, this partnership will strengthen the foundations of our sport. Toyota will help us to introduce more people to cricket, supporting the delivery of our Inspiring Generations strategy and our aim of becoming the most inclusive team sport in England and Wales.”

England’s Test summer will see them play a one-off match against Zimbabwe and a Test series against India.

The men will then head to Australia for the Ashes, where England haven’t won Down Under since 2011.