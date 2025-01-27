Barclays becomes main sponsor of Lord’s and MCC

Barclays is the new principal partner of Lord’s and the MCC

Barclays has expanded its sports sponsorship portfolio by becoming principal partner of Lord’s Cricket Ground and its owner, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The multi-year partnership, effective immediately, sees the Home of Cricket’s iconic Media Centre renamed the Barclays Media Centre.

It will also mean the bank making “one of the largest ever donations” to the MCC Foundation aimed at helping to provide more access to cricket for state-school children.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for MCC, Lord’s and cricket as a whole,” said interim chief executive and secretary Rob Lynch.

“Barclays shares our passion for working for the good of the game and ensuring that as many young people throughout the UK can pick up a bat and ball and take part in our wonderful game.

“Their incredible support for the MCC Foundation will help us make cricket more accessible to thousands of young people, fostering the next generation of talent and fans to Lord’s.”

The partnership gives Barclays a prominent presence in cricket to go alongside its high-profile sponsorships in football and tennis.

Barclays adds MCC and Lord’s to WSL, Premier League and Wimbledon deals

The bank is title sponsor of the Women’s Super League and a long-standing supporter of the women’s game, as well as banking partner to the Premier League and Wimbledon.

Read more Australian Ashes winner heads to Lord’s to coach London Spirit in Hundred

“It is a privilege to partner with Lord’s, the Home of Cricket,” said Barclays group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan.

“Barclays and Lord’s, two great British institutions, will work together to build the next generation of budding cricketers.

“Barclays is invested in world-class sports partnerships. We are eager to work with the MCC Foundation on their grassroots cricket programmes, strengthening communities by providing access and facilities for all players.”

The deal will see Lord’s iconic Media Centre renamed the Barclays Media Centre

It comes as Lord’s prepares to host more international cricket than any other ground in the UK this year.

In June north-west London ground will stage the final of the World Test Championship, between South Africa and Australia, for the first time.

The following month England’s men will play the third of five Tests against India at Lord’s, with their respective women’s sides meeting in a one-day international a few days later.

England men will then take on South Africa in an ODI in September.

Lord’s also hosts Middlesex’s home fixtures in the County Championship and London Spirit men’s and women’s teams in The Hundred.