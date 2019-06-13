Horse Racing Betting Tips: Mekong to be the source of Moore Stoute winners

LOOKING out of the window, it is hard to believe we are fast approaching the middle of June and Royal Ascot is just days away. The rain continues to beat down and even though it is set to be replaced by sunshine this time next week, the forecast for the next few days remains very unsettled. Conditions won’t be a problem for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained, though, who looks the one to beat in tomorrow’s Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (3.00pm). The four-year-old caught the eye with a really nice reappearance, finishing second behind Ascot Gold Cup-bound Dee Ex Bee at Sandown last month on ground that was definitely too fast for him.He looked really good on the two occasions he encountered heavy ground last season and with plenty of rain about he looks set to get his ideal conditions. With Ryan Moore booked to ride, he looks banker material and the 11/8 available looks the bet of the day. Connections could have easily waited for next week’s Royal Ascot meeting with a few options open to him but have instead opted to run here on soft ground. Weekender looks his biggest threat on paper, although I’m not sure he would want the ground to get really bad. Austrian School only finished a head behind my selection at Sandown last time but will find it hard to turn that form around, particularly if conditions worsen.Plenty of familiar faces line up for the JCB Handicap (2.25pm) earlier on the card withgrabbing my attention now the rain has come. Michael Dods’ seven-year-old has won at York three time in his career and has a host of decent placed efforts at the track too, including in this very race 12 months ago.A couple of those course victories have come with the word ‘soft’ featuring in the going description and he has bits and pieces of form on heavy ground should things get really bad like last weekend. He has slipped down to a mark of just 92 which is 3lbs lower than when he won at the track last July. Admittedly he was a bit disappointing at Thirsk when last seen in action the best part of a month ago, but he had previously shaped well enough on his reappearance at Doncaster. At 9/1 with Coral, he looks worth an each-way punt in a trappy looking handicap with plenty in his favour. Favourite Aljady rates an obvious danger and could still be ahead of the handicapper. One that could go well at a massive price isfor the in-form Tim Easterby. He was fifth in this race 12 months ago off a 4lbs higher mark and has some decent form on soft ground. The only negative would be the seven furlong trip as that stretches him a little, but at 20/1 I’m prepared to give him an each-way chance. Finally, the most valuable race on the card is the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap (3.35pm) with the ground a major worry for the bulk of them. Dazzling Dan really impressed in a good race at Newmarket last time and may be hard to beat despite the 4lbs rise. This son of Dandy Man has won on soft ground before and may not yet have stopped improving. However, at the prices, I’d rather chance my arm with a small each-way bet on Richard Fahey’sat around 16/1. This time last year he was heading to the Coventry Stakes having won a soft ground Woodcote Stakes at Epsom by six lengths. Things didn’t really go to plan for the rest of the season, but he showed plenty of zip on his reappearance run at Chester having been gelded and looks worth taking a chance on at a big price.e/w 2.25pm Yorke/w 2.25pm York3.00pm Yorke/w 3.35pm York